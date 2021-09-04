"Potential to be epic" - Mick Foley has high hopes for upcoming WWE match

WWE legend Mick Foley believes the upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair “has the potential to be epic.”

The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view is due to take place on Sunday, September 26, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. On the latest episode of SmackDown, authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed Lynch that she will face Belair at the event.

Writing on Twitter, Foley made it clear that he has high hopes for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 rematch.

.@BiancaBelairWWE becomes more compelling each time I see her.



When this match with @BeckyLynchWWE finally goes down, it has the potential to be epic!#SmackDown — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 4, 2021

Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu 26-second match at SummerSlam on August 21 to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Since then, Lynch has turned against fans and slowly started to cement her status as one of WWE’s top heels.

This week’s SmackDown featured an in-ring promo with both Lynch and Belair. The Man left the ring after rejecting Belair’s challenge to face her in a match later in the night.

Now that their Extreme Rules bout is official, both stars will first participate in a contract signing segment on next week’s SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Mick Foley’s friendship with Becky Lynch

You're the reason I started day one of this journey. I wanted to be Mick Foley. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Although Mick Foley retired from in-ring competition almost a decade ago, the 56-year-old is still passionate about modern-day wrestling.

He recently said during a Steel City Con panel that he considers Becky Lynch to be his closest friend in WWE right now.

“I’d say Becky Lynch is probably my closest friend [in WWE],” Foley said. “And the one regret I had about my A&E documentary, I just wish Becky, I wish I’d said, ‘You need to interview Becky Lynch’ because it gives a different perspective, a female perspective, and I was somebody who inspired her considering she’s The Man in WWE. That’s a really nice story, so I really like that, you know?” [H/T POST Wrestling]

As the tweet above shows, Becky Lynch grew up idolizing Mick Foley. She wrote in May 2020 that Foley was the main reason she wanted to become a wrestler.

