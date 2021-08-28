WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Happy Corbin

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to Twitter to react to Baron Corbin's new Happy Corbin gimmick.

Baron Corbin has been down on his luck ever since he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura. In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Corbin revealed that he had lost his money, his car, his investments and was close to filing for bankruptcy.

At one point he even stole the Money in the Bank briefcase from Big E. He lost the same briefcase during a pre-show match at SummerSlam. However, it seems that Corbin's luck has changed for the better as he announced that he had won it big in Las Vegas.

Mick Foley mentioned in his tweet that he missed the sad version of Baron Corbin. The down on his luck Baron Corbin, who always managed to land himself in a financial mess, seemed to be pulling strings with the WWE Universe as well. Many fans touted it as a refreshing change for Corbin's on screen persona.

I miss down on his luck Baron Corbin.#SmackDown — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 28, 2021

Happy Corbin offered to buy Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase

Last night on SmackDown, Corbin arrived at the arena in a Bently and announced that he was back to being filthy rich. He declared that he wanted to be addressed as Happy Corbin going forward.

Corbin then made his way to the ring and told the WWE Universe that he had got back all his money and even his wife had come back to him. The self proclaimed Mayor of Jackpot City then proceeded to call out Big E. He asked Big E to sell the Money in the Bank briefcase to him and offered him as high as 100,000 dollars for it.

However, Big E refused to part with the briefcase and threatened to wipe off Happy Corbin's newfound smile. Corbin backed off and left the ring, still with a smile on his face.

Do you like the new twist in the Baron Corbin story? Do you prefer Happy Corbin or down on his luck Corbin? Let us know in the comments below.

