RETRIBUTION have been wreaking on WWE for weeks now and it was recently revealed that they had signed contracts with the promotion. Although they missed last week's episode of RAW, they were back this week and it was revealed that Mustafa Ali was their leader.

One person who was a big fan of the way the storyline played out on RAW was Mick Foley. Foley said that as long as the storyline made Mustafa Ali and a more important player in WWE, he was for it.

If this is a sign that @AliWWE is going to be a bigger player in @WWE I’m all for it.#RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 6, 2020

Mustafa Ali made his WWE debut in 2016 as a part of the Cruiserweight Classic. Originally put in the tournament after Zumbi had visa issues, Ali signed a full-time WWE contract and was put on the 205 Live roster. After moving to SmackDown in 2018, Ali impressed one and all. He went on to make his WWE RAW debut earlier this year.

What happened with Mustafa Ali on RAW

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

It started off with MVP informing Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews backstage that he had a spot open in The Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley faced off against Ricochet and Apollo Crews later on in the night. Lashley won the match for his team after forcing Apollo to tap out to the Hurt Lock.

Mustafa Ali then confronted The Hurt Business backstage. He challenged MVP to a singles match later on in the night. With Ali dominating his match against MVP, he called Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to join him inside the ring. As the three of them cornered Mustafa Ali, we saw RETRIBUTION come out.

At first it looked like Ali would be momentarily joining forces with The Hurt Business to fight off RETRIBUTION. However, he soon left the ring and revealed himself to be the leader of RETRIBUTION. The members off RETRIBUTION outnumbered The Hurt Business and soon overwhelmed them, leaving them in a heap. The night ended with Mustafali Ali and the rest off the members off RETRBIBUTION in the center off the ring as the camera cut away.