WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Rhea Ripley joining Edge's new stable

Mick Foley recently took to social media to comment on Rhea Ripley's addition to Edge's new stable, Judgment Day.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Edge was scheduled for a one-on-one match against AJ Styles, with the former's ally Damian Priest barred from ringside. As the match came to a close, the Rated R Superstar received some backup in the form of Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare appeared in a masked garb and took down Styles before revealing her identity.

Following the event, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley went on Twitter to express his excitement about Judgment Day. He also stated that the faction could be one for the ages.

"This @RheaRpley_WWE and @EdgeRatedR thing is EXACTLY what this long time wrestling fan was hoping for. Along with @ArcherOfInfamy could be a faction for the ages!" Foley tweeted.

Before joining the new stable, Ripley was in a tag team with Liv Morgan. A few weeks ago, The Nightmare turned on her former partner.

Rhea Ripley opens up after joining Judgment Day

The stable was officially formed during the Rater R Superstar's WrestleMania 38 match against AJ Styles, where Priest aided the veteran to win the match.

After a stellar introduction to the group during WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley broke her silence and took to Twitter to issue a warning to those in the locker room.

"Let's do it. Let's BURN it all. #JudgmentDay #WWEBacklash," Ripley tweeted.

Recently, AJ Styles has been joined by Finn Balor in his fight against the group. With Styles, Balor, and even Morgan possibly teaming up to take on Judgment Day, it remains to be seen how Edge and his allies will fare in the weeks to come.

