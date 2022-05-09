×
Which WWE star has offered to join forces with AJ Styles and Finn Balor?

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Finn Balor
Kevin Christopher Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 09, 2022 11:44 PM IST
During WWE WrestleMania Backlash last night, Edge picked up a victory against AJ Styles - this time thanks to the newest member of his Judgment Day faction, Rhea Ripley. Now, it appears Ripley's former tag team partner, Liv Morgan, has offered her support to Judgment Day's rivals, Styles and Finn Balor.

During the May 2nd episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal One" defeated Edge's protege Damian Priest - and thus had Priest banned from ringside during Sunday's bout. Following that match, as Judgment Day attacked the former WWE Champion, Balor hit the ring to make the save.

While Balor reaffirmed his loyalty and friendship with Styles during Backlash, the two now find themselves outnumbered - which is where Liv Morgan could potentially come in.

In a post on social media shortly after the Backlash match, Morgan shared a photo of herself wearing an old school nWo t-shirt and offering up the legendary group's "Too Sweet" hand gesture. It's the same gesture used by legendary NJPW faction Bullet Club - a group that has seen both Styles and Balor as members (and leaders) in the past. It was also the same gesture the two shared at the end of the video above.

https://t.co/mzfUi2U2Ej

Could we be seeing the prelude to a WWE Hell In a Cell match?

If Morgan were to join forces with Styles and Balor, it's possible we could be seeing the lead-up to a possible faction vs faction match at the upcoming Hell In a Cell event in June. Maybe even this match idea, which was posted by Twitter user @jessebryan09:

@YaOnlyLivvOnce 🤘 https://t.co/SdVcXHjpLa

We may be treated to more developments regarding this story during tonight's Monday Night Raw. We'll have all the details, as they happen, right here on Sportskeeda.

What do you think? Should WWE have Liv join Styles and Balor in their battles with Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ken Norris
