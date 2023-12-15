Mick Foley recalls telling Triple H to keep his eye on former WWE Champion after he got released

Mick Foley recently recalled what he told Triple H when the former WWE Champion was released from the company. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

When McIntyre first debuted in WWE, he was put on a pedestal by Vince McMahon, who dubbed him the chosen one. While it looked like he would live up to his potential at the beginning, things came crashing down pretty quickly.

Within a few years, he went from being the chosen one to being a jobber in a failed faction. This resulted in Drew McIntyre's eventual release from the company in June 2014. Now, many years after his return to the company, Mick Foley has revealed on WWE's The Bump what he told Triple H when McIntyre was released from the company.

"What I see in you, Drew, right now, whether you realize it or not, you are reinventing yourself to a more legitimate version of Drew McIntyre. It reminds me of when you left WWE the first time. Remember, you reached out to me and you were like, 'Mick, I know we don't know each other that well, but I've got something I'm doing. I'd really like your feedback.'"

He continued:

"It was so impressive, that the first thing I did, and I'm not a guy who bothers Triple H too much, I texted Triple H and I said, 'I know he just left here, but you need to keep your eye on Drew McIntyre. He's like an entirely different human being.' And now it feels like you are becoming a different version of yourself and I dare say, a better version of yourself. So if you can grab that gold, which I believe you can, I don't think you're relinquishing it for a long time. I believe in you, Drew." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Drew McIntyre went on to become WWE Champion

A few years after his release from the company, Drew McIntyre returned, and he looked like a physical specimen. He was jacked and looked better than ever.

McIntyre went on a tear in NXT and on RAW. He was able to reinvent himself during his second run and even defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Scottish Warrior.

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre will be able to reclaim the World Title one more time in the future.

What do you make of Drew McIntyre's current run in the company? Sound off in the comments section.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.