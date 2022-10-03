Mick Foley relished his time when he worked with current AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has said that he enjoyed his time working with AEW star Dustin Rhodes in the 1990s.

Dustin (fka Goldust) had a long history with Foley and his many gimmicks in the beginning of the Attitude Era. Their partnership made the crowd uncomfortable as they took on the likes of The Hart Foundation and The Undertaker in 1996/97. The two would even feud in a series of matches after their team dissolved.

Now a senior member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, Dustin Rhodes finds himself less and less on television, instead training young wrestlers in the promotion. He last wrestled on the August 24 episode of Rampage, where he unsuccessfully challenged then ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the title.

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy recently took to Twitter to talk about the two working together, claiming that their time on-screen was "fun while it lasted."

"I did not get the chance to team with @dustinrhodes for long - but, man, we had some fun while it lasted!", tweeted Mick Foley.

Mick Foley believes former Women's Champion should be in the Hall of Fame

The Harcore legend thinks Sable deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Now married to Brock Lesnar, Sable was one of the most popular stars in the late 1990s WWF. She is a one-time Women's Champion, and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus cites her as an inspiration for her and other women in the locker room.

On his Foley is Pod podcast, the hardcore champion said it's only a matter of time before Sable gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it's just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation," Mick Foley said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Sable had legal issues with WWE earlier, which have since been resolved. Whether Foley's predictions now turn out to be true or not, only time will tell.

