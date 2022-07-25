Mick Foley reminisces on a classic match from early in his career

Mick Foley recently discussed a stipulation match that is considered an early classic in his career from the early 1990s

In 1991, the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance was a promotion that ran out of Philadelphia, PA. Some consider it a pre-cursor to Eastern Championship Wrestling (later ECW). Foley, as his alter-ego Cactus Jack, was a regular for the promotion, and his feud with "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert was a highlight of his time there.

The two rivals competed in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match on August 3rd, 1991. Although it was a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match, the match became what is now called a "3 Stages of Hell" match.

The first count was a Falls Count Anywhere Match, which Foley won. The two returned to the ring later in the night for a stretcher match, in which Gilbert took the W. Last fall was the main event of the night, a Steel Cage Match. Interference from Doug Gilbert and Bam Bam Bigelow resulted in the match ending in a no-contest.

Ms. Foley's Baby Boy recently took to Twitter to talk about the match. He claimed that he and Gilbert did a total of $8000 worth of damage to the arena during the match:

Mick Foley recently signed a new deal with WWE

Mick Foley signed a new Legends Contract with WWE earlier this month.

The Hardcore Legend took to Twitter on June 12th to explain that his T-Shirts will no longer be sold on Prowrestlingtees.com. He told fans in a video that signing a new deal with WWE means that his merch cannot be sold by anyone outside the company:

"I love seeing them at appearances. I'm really grateful for the relationship that I've had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees and I appreciate all of you who understand, I understand that some of you won't understand, and that's okay too. In the meantime, hope all is well and have a nice day,” said Foley. (h/t Cultaholic.com)

Mick Foley's WWE contract prohibits him from making certain appearances. But most of his ventures, like podcasts and appearing on fan meetups, are usually not controlled by the Legends Contract.

