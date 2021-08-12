Ranking all the 3 Stages of Hell matches in WWE history

WWE has become synonymous with several stipulations. From TLC to Hell In A Cell, these match types have been used to the point that the promotion has modeled their pay-per-views around them. However, there are also other stipulations that are remembered in company history for the rarity of their usage.

The 3 Stages of Hell Match is one of those match types that has been used quite sparingly, but has etched its mark on fans' memories. First introduced in 2001, it was viewed as a feud-ender in WWE that would finally settle the score and put a fitting bow on deeply enriched feuds that have been built up for quite some time.

With the stipulation making its return on NXT TakeOver 36 with Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole in "The Undisputed Finale," it seems like an ideal time to remember the history of this match type. In this article, let's rank all the 3 Stages of Hell matches in WWE history.

#5 John Cena vs. Ryback (WWE Payback 2013)

Following WrestleMania 29, John Cena had solidified his spot as one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time when he avenged his loss against The Rock by beating him for the WWE Championship.

On the Raw After Mania, Ryback turned heel and laid out Cena to set himself up as the Number One Contender for the gold.

Cena and Ryback battled at Extreme Rules 2013 in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship. Despite a lengthy bout, the matchup went to a no contest when both men couldn't answer the 10 count. This led to a rematch being made into the 3 Stages of Hell Match at Payback.

The first fall was a Lumberjack Match, in which Ryback pulled out the win with his Shell Shock finisher. John Cena evened things up, hitting an Attitude Adjustment through the table in the second fall, which was a Tables Match.

The third and final fall was an Ambulance Match. After a grueling fight on top of the ambulance, Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment through the roof to win and retain the WWE Title.

This ranks the lowest primarily because the feud between John Cena and Ryback didn't warrant the 3 Stages of Hell Match. It also came down to lackluster choices for the stipulations of each fall. The Lumberjack and Ambulance Match are among the least desirable match types in WWE, so seeing it in the 3 Stages of Hell didn't set the world on fire. There was just a lot working against this one.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra