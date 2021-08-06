Top 10 best Adam Cole matches in WWE

Adam Cole may join what is shaping up to be a bigger free agency period than the NBA this year. News broke earlier this week that the former NXT Champion's contract is set to expire after Summerslam.

This news shocked many fans and wrestlers alike with Adam Cole being recognized as the face of NXT. His departure would be a huge blow to the brand and to WWE overall. With his ties to AEW stars, it would be reasonable to predict that he would head there if he decides to leave WWE.

With Cole potentially leaving the company, it is an ideal time to remember the most memorable encounters of his time with the biggest promotion in wrestling. In this article, let's take a look back at the top ten best Adam Cole matches in WWE.

#10. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) vs. Roderick Strong & Authors of Pain in the WarGames Match (NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017)

Are you ready for the CHAOS that #SAnitY will bring to #NXTTakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 18 at Houston's @ToyotaCenter?

Adam Cole debuted at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, attacking NXT Champion Drew McIntyre along with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. The three men would become known as Undisputed Era. They immediately caused chaos for the black and gold brand. Cole, O'Reilly and Fish wanted Roderick Strong to join their ranks, but he refused, which caused animosity.

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish would draw the ire of Sanity, Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong. This set up a three vs. three vs. three matchup at the next TakeOver. William Regal thought the only place to settle the differences was WarGames. For the first time in WWE, the Dusty Rhodes creation was introduced and would main event TakeOver.

All nine men battled inside the two-ring steel cage. This was a different version of WarGames with no roof, but it still had the intensity of WarGames of the past. Killian Dain stood out and put in a tremendous effort. Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong showed heart, while the rest of Sanity brought a level of mayhem unlike anyone else in the match.

The Undisputed Era used their smarts and their teamwork to the best of their advantage. This was a wild and great main event that introduced weapons to escalate the violence and utilize the stipulation brilliantly. Adam Cole pulled out the win by hitting a steel chair-assisted Last Shot on Eric Young. Everyone delivered and established WarGames to become a staple of NXT.

