"I can't go back and watch it" - Mick Foley on being reprimanded by WWE during feud with Triple H

Mick Foley has opened up about facing Vince McMahon's wrath over a "weak" post-match angle that featured several prominent names.

Triple H and The Big Show headlined the RAW episode on January 24th, 2000, in a tag team contest against The Rock and Rikishi. The New Age Outlaws assisted the heels during the bout, which led to Mick Foley coming out to make the save and continue his feud with The Game.

The Hardcore Legend showed up with a 2x4 but ended up delivering an underwhelming performance to close out RAW. Unfortunately for Foley, his strikes weren't convincing enough, as he admitted to "not laying it in" during the segment.

Here's what he revealed on the debut episode of his Foley is Pod show:

"My stuff looked so weak! I can't go back and watch it. I got reprimanded. Vince was angry at me for not laying the stuff in. I think, you know, I had garbage cans, I had a potpourri of interesting objects, and I didn't lay the stuff in," revealed Mick Foley. "Vince was angry because he'd gone to such extreme lengths to make that match with Triple H. I didn't do myself any favors with what I did in that ring." (24:55 - 25:20)

Mick Foley explains what went wrong during the WWE RAW angle

The three-time WWE Champion felt that he wasn't his usual self that night on RAW. Mick Foley said he might have paid too much attention to wrestling cynics that stopped him from unleashing a more visually brutal assault.

Mick Foley and Triple H were building up towards a main event match for No Way Out 2000, and every RAW & SmackDown taping focused on the world title feud.

The veteran superstar stated that he could have been a little more aggressive, which would have aided his program with The Game:

"I guess I was reverting back in a way to what cynics think wrestling is," Foley added. "I think there was some foot-stomping going on, you know. Everybody would have understood we've got another main event to build. I think everybody would have understood if I did come out of there a little sore, and I'd lay that stuff in a little excessively, but I can't go back and watch it. I have never gone back and watched it." (25:52 - 26:21)

Mick Foley and Triple H went on to have a memorable storyline leading up to WrestleMania 16. Incidentally, the match at 'Mania was Foley's final bout until he returned four years later. The WWE Legend also spoke about his first retirement, and you can check out more on that right here.

