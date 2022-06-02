"You've just had your last match" – Vince McMahon's reaction to major star suffering from memory loss

Mick Foley revealed that Vince McMahon told him to end his career after informing the boss about his apparent memory loss.

The first episode of Foley is Pod revolved around the Hall of Famer's run during the tail end of the Attitude Era. Mick Foley recalled a match where he teamed up with Al Snow to face Crash and Hardcore Holly on SmackDown in 1999.

Foley experienced a few forgettable moments during the match and decided to speak to Vince McMahon backstage after the bout. Mick Foley was candid with Vince McMahon and said he couldn't even remember where he lived due to the innumerable bumps he'd taken over the years.

The former WWE Champion wanted to retire, and as expected, Vince McMahon, too, was concerned about his talent's well-being:

"I talked to Vince; I was so embarrassed that night," revealed Mick Foley. "I said, "Vince, I think I've got to hang up the boots.' At that point, it was the sneakers which I started wearing because of the problems with the knees. That's where he encouraged me to drop some pounds. I said, 'Vince, I can't remember where I live anymore.' He was like, 'What's that?' I said, 'I drive past my house, and I can't remember things, and he said, 'You've just had your last match.'" (from 35:16 to 35:41)

Story continues below ad

Despite his desire to hang up his wrestling boots, Mick Foley continued to wrestle for WWE for a few more months. He was involved in an epic storyline with Triple H before taking a break from in-ring action in 2000.

It was more important to him that I be healthy: Mick Foley on Vince McMahon's response

The WWE Chairman has a reputation for being a rather unforgiving wrestling promoter. Mick Foley said that while there are "elements" to the notion, he stressed that Vince McMahon has always prioritized a wrestler's health.

Story continues below ad

Foley stated that McMahon wasn't just focused on making more money for WWE. The 76-year-old veteran also ensured that "his guys" were safe, as Foley briefly explained below:

"When people talk about Vince being selfish and grinding people too hard, I counter with, 'okay, maybe there are elements to that," Foley continued. "But when push came to shove, and he heard one of his guys was having trouble with memory, it was more important to him that I be healthy than I continue to make money for the company." (from 35:42 to 36:00)

Story continues below ad

Mick Foley also made an interesting revelation about his feud with The Undertaker on the debut episode of his AdFreeShows podcast. You can read more on that here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Foley is Pod and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far