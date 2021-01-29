Mick Foley responds to The Undertaker's comments on today's WWE stars

Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on The Undertaker's recent comments on present-day WWE. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, WWE legend The Undertaker was a guest. During his appearance, The Undertaker criticized WWE's current product, and labeled the current stars of the locker room "soft".

These comments have been met with some backlash online, including from current WWE RAW Superstar Xavier Woods, and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who supported their current locker room in WWE.

Another Superstar that has recently had their say on The Undertaker's claims is WWE Legend Mick Foley. The popular star shared a tweet to his 1.9 million followers, standing up for the wrestling talent of today.

Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were.



Just my opinion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 28, 2021

The comments that The Undertaker made have divided the opinion of fans of WWE past and present, and also multiple Superstars.

Mick Foley recently had praise for two WWE Superstars

On Twitter, Mick Foley often tweets his support for WWE Superstars and even endorsed one to win this weekend's Royal Rumble match.

On his account, he recently shared a video clip of current WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair taking part in an obstacle course against Bayley, and said that the fan-favorite star had "a HUGE future ahead".

Mick Foley also penned a piece on the upcoming women's Royal Rumble match and named former WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as his favorite to win the popular match. In the piece of writing posted to his Facebook page, Foley also had great things to say about the 2020 Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

Do you agree with Mick Foley's response to The Undertaker? Or do you agree with The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments below.