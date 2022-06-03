"He had apologized that day" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals his last interaction with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed when he last had a conversation with Vince McMahon.

September 11th, 2001, will always be infamously remembered for the terror attacks in New York, as 2996 people lost their lives and over 6000 people were injured. Out of those 299 who were killed, one was WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's dad, Michael Angel Trinidad. He was working on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center's North Tower when the frightening attacks took place.

On the debut episode of his Foley is Pod show, Mick Foley revealed that he was really upset with Vince McMahon about Vega being pulled out of WWE's 9/11 memorial show.

“The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad. Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show … Thea lost her dad that day in the towers, and I was freaking angry. I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business, this bright starry-eyed young lady.”

He further went on to state that the WWE Chairman later realised his mistake and apologized to the RAW star.

“I said, ‘I guarantee you, there’s a part of her, every time September 11th rolls around, that is still that 9 or 10-year-old girl that misses her dad.’ And Thea got back to me and said ‘How did you know? That’s exactly how I feel.’ The reason I’m bringing up the Thea Trinidad situation is that Vince called her and he apologized. He had apologized that day, too, and I would say he has made it up to her. " (H/T - eWrestlingNews)

Mick Foley reacts to Rhea Ripley joining new WWE faction Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley decided to join Edge's faction Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash after the former helped the Rated-R Superstar register a win over AJ Styles. Hardcore legend Mick Foley seemed quite excited about the stable's new acquisition.

Foley even took to Twitter to voice his excitement. He also stated that the faction consisting of Edge, Ripley and Damian Priest will not fall-out anytime soon.

"This @RheaRpley_WWE and @EdgeRatedR thing is EXACTLY what this long time wrestling fan was hoping for. Along with @ArcherOfInfamy could be a faction for the ages!" Foley tweeted.

Mick Foley is new to the podcast scene. Following the path of many other retired wrestlers and personalities, Mankind decided to share his own stories.

