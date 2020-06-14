Mick Foley reveals message he sent to Triple H about Drew McIntyre being released from WWE

Mick Foley sent a message to Triple H about Drew McIntyre leaving WWE.

Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash defending the WWE Championship.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns during a WWE match

Drew McIntyre is one of the top names in the world of WWE, which makes sense given that he is heading into WWE Backlash as the WWE Champion to defend his title against Bobby Lashley. While he is going to be facing the most dominant 'Almighty' Bobby Lashley, McIntyre has shown just how dominant he can be as well. Now, Mick Foley has talked about what he told Triple H regarding Drew McIntyre back in the day before he became the WWE Champion.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Mick Foley talked about Drew McIntyre ahead of his WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley.

Mick Foley talks about message he sent Triple H when Drew McIntyre left WWE

Drew McIntyre is currently quite a strong WWE Champion on RAW. He decimated Seth Rollins when the two faced each other, and now he is set for his second official pay-per-view title defense against Bobby Lashley. With MVP obviously on Lashley's corner, this could end up being quite difficult for McIntyre.

However, Drew McIntyre is known to be very perseverant. In fact, when he was first released from WWE at the end of his original run with the company, he worked hard and became a top star outside, before coming back and winning the NXT Championship, and now the WWE Championship.

Mick Foley, in his recent interview, revealed that he admired Drew McIntyre and had told Triple H, when he originally left the company, that he was going to be someone to watch out for.

Mick Foley said that Drew McIntyre was also doing a great job as a Champion performing without an audience to work with.

Advertisement

"I think Drew is doing a great job. To become champion in an age where there is no fans in attendance, it’s really difficult. But I think Drew translates. I’ve seen him up close in the ICW days in Scotland. I’ve always been high on Drew, he’s one of the guys I’ve always pushed for. As soon as he left WWE I sent Triple H a message and I said ‘You have to watch this guy, he’s like a different human being.’ I’ve been a big believer of Drew’s and I think he’s done an excellent."

Mick Foley is considered to be an expert in the world of wrestling given his experience, and he knew Drew McIntyre for the talent he was from the very first.

Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley in a matter of hours at WWE Backlash.