Former Champion labels WWE Legend Mick Foley as his inspiration to become a pro-wrestler

Retired WWE Superstar Wade Barrett has revealed that the words of Mick Foley helped him decide to pursue wrestling as a career.

After making his pro debut in 2004, Barrett would go on to have a very successful wrestling career that would span more than two decades.

Speaking on El Brunch De WWE, the former Intercontinental Champion said the Hardcore Legend's Book was the main impetus behind his choice to start wrestling.

"Then one day I just I was in university studying marine biology and I read a book by Mick Foley and he explained his beginnings of his career, he was Mankind in WWE. He explained the beginnings of his career, how he started wrestling. How he found a wrestling school. I read this book. I put it down and I immediately thought that is what I'm gonna do with my life. And I immediately, the next day signed up at a local gym and started pumping iron, started weightlifting getting myself more in shape eventually after I felt that I put some muscle on and I looked a bit more like a wrestler I found a wrestling school in the UK." From 39:45 to 40:20

Foley's 1999 autobiography, Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks, would go on to be a smash hit, with the WWE legend becoming a New York Times best-selling author in the process.

Former WWE star also looked up to Mick Foley

Like Barrett, the former WWE Champion inspired many young people to take up wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, former NXT UK superstar Wild Boar said how many of the moves he does in the ring were taken from what Foley had done prior.

"Yeah, hugely. I look up to him for a lot of everything I do. And just generally, everything I do in the ring, and outside the ring. If I'm talking or whatever, it's a lot of Mick Foley inspiration, you know, brought in and mixed in with other people, other things from different mediums." H/T Sportskeeda

Today, Foley still lends his pearls of wisdom to the wrestling business via his popular podcast, Foley Is Pod.

