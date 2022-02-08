"Your work f***ing stinks" - Mick Foley's former tag team partner slams two ex-WWE stars

Maxx Payne recently recalled how nobody wanted to face former WWE and WCW stars The Nasty Boys due to their reckless in-ring style.

Payne worked as Mick Foley’s tag team partner against The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) at three WCW events in 1994. On one occasion, he exacted revenge on Knobbs by purposely injuring his shoulder during a match.

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Payne heavily criticized his former co-workers’ wrestling ability:

“They hurt people. Nobody could trust them. I always said this: their punches looked like s***, their stuff looked like s***, and it hurt. It’s like the worst combination. Your work f***ing stinks and it f***ing hurts. They were good at telling stories, but my f***ing God. They hurt people.” [4:54-5:17]

The Nasty Boys are one-time WWE Tag Team Champions and three-time WCW World Tag Team Champions. As Payne referenced, they developed a bad reputation in the 1990s for legitimately hurting their opponents in the ring.

Maxx Payne wishes he did more damage to the former WWE stars

Frustrated by The Nasty Boys’ in-ring antics, Maxx Payne deliberately failed to rotate Brian Knobbs’ body while suplexing him at WCW SuperBrawl IV in 1994. Wrestling legend Arn Anderson later described the incident as the “worst bump [he had] ever seen.”

Almost three decades on, Payne does not regret hurting Knobbs’ shoulder that day. On reflection, he wishes he had hurt the former WWE and WCW duo even more when he and Foley faced them again at Spring Stampede 1994:

“I can’t tell you the amount of times The Nasty Boys hurt Mick and I. The only thing I regret in that show [Spring Stampede], that Street Fight, is that I didn’t do some f***ing hardway s*** [cause them to draw blood] to them. That’s the only thing I regret,” said Maxx Payne. [4:24-4:38]

Payne and Foley defeated The Nasty Boys at Clash of the Champions and SuperBrawl. Knobbs and Sags then won their third and final meeting at Spring Stampede to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

