Mick Foley says latest match put current WWE star "on the map"

WWE legend Mick Foley said that NXT star Roxanne Perez's latest match on the show put her "on the map."

This past week on NXT 2.0, Roxanne Perez faced off against legendary Japanese wrestler Meiko Satomura in an exhilarating encounter.

The bout saw the young star put up a tough fight against the Japanese legend before eventually getting pinned after Satomura hit her Scorpio Rising finisher.

The match impressed fans as well as WWE legend Mick Foley, who took to Twitter to praise the two women for putting on a great contest.

"That match was really something special. The veteran @satomurameiko just put @roxanne_wwe on the map. I will certainly keep my eyes open for this bright new star. @WWENXT," he wrote.

Post-match, Cora Jade rushed into the ring and hit Perez with a kendo stick before Satomura returned to save her. It looks like the Cora Jade-Roxanne Perez saga is far from over.

Mick Foley agreed with Natalya regarding Roxanne Perez's match

Based on her tweet, it seemed like Natalya also agreed with Foley regarding the match between Meiko Satomura and Roxanne Perez.

Taking to Twitter, the former women's champion commended Roxanne Perez's performance on NXT 2.0:

"And both women win."

To this, the WWE Hall of Famer replied that the NXT match could remind fans of the uniqueness of pro wrestling.

"They sure did @NatbyNature. It’s the type of match that creates new fans - and reminds older ones how special pro-wrestling can be," wrote Foley.

Check out the tweets below:

Given Cora Jade's interference after the match, it's interesting to see if WWE will use this to build a storyline involving the three women.

What did you think about the match between Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

