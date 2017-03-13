WWE News: Mick Foley says that Kurt Angle would make a great General Manager

Will we witness the first Olympic gold medalist General Manager of Monday Night Raw?

by Rohit Relan News 13 Mar 2017, 22:35 IST

Angle gets Foley’s endorsement

What’s the story?

It is no secret that Mick Foley is going to leave Monday Night Raw soon to undergo a hip replacement surgery. Since the news broke, the WWE Universe has been rife with speculation about the next authority figure to be the General Manager of the red brand.

Recently, the Hardcore Legend Foley shared a post on Facebook promoting the WWE Network show Holey Foley, starring himself and his daughter Noelle, in which, at the end of the post, Mick asked a question to the fans about whom would they like to see as the next Raw General Manager.

In case you didn’t know...

After the brand split, Mick Foley was chosen to run the flagship show of WWE along with its commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Initially, Stephanie and Mick seemed to gel with each other but since the past few months, things have gone south. All the segments where Stephanie’s degrading Mick and insulting his acumen can be seen as indicators of an imminent firing.

In the beginning of February, Mick also confirmed his eventual departure when he posted the following on his Facebook page:

“HIP HIP HOORAY! I am cleared for hip surgery! It took a couple months, but I was able to get my health insurance back, and I'll be getting my right hip replaced whenever I have a break in my schedule. The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with. The good news is that the GM position doesn't offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events.”

The heart of the matter

In a recent post where Foley shared a post regarding the WWE Network show, Holy Foley, he asked fans whom would they like to see as the next Raw GM.

One of the fans commented that Angle would be a good choice to fill the void as it will help in developing feuds for the American Hero. Mick Foley seemed to resonate with the opinion and commented that 'Kurt would be a great choice’

What's next?

Foley was awaiting a health insurance renewal to undergo the hip replacement surgery. Since the storylines have begun where Mick's decisions are being questioned by the Billion Dollar Princess, Foley is set to be going off-television in near future.

Kurt Angle, on the other hand, has served as the General Manager of SmackDown before and had played that role pretty convincingly. He will be returning soon in a WWE ring following his Hall of Fame induction and might end up taking over as the GM of Raw as well.

Author's Take

Such social media teases hardly result into fruition but they also can't go unnoticed.

Kurt Angle finally penned a deal with WWE to get inducted into the Hall of Fame on 31st of March this year. Since Angle hasn't quit wrestling yet, he is almost certain to face a few elite names of the current crop of the WWE Superstars before he hangs up his boots.

In fact, Angle himself has expressed that he would like to have few more matches and also conveyed that he would like to face Styles in a WWE ring.

Making Angle the new GM would surely be a refreshing element to the otherwise average Raw episodes.

