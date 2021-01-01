Mick Foley shows off his Christmas gifts from Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is currently away from WWE television following the birth of her daughter, Roux. But this absence hasn't stopped the former WWE RAW Women's Champion from treating her friend Mick Foley to some very thoughtful Christmas gifts.

The three-time WWE Champion took to his Twitter account to share the presents that Lynch sent to him, including a hand-made squirrel picnic table.

That moment when you open your Christmas gift from @BeckyLynchWWE - and find a hand-made squirrel picnic table and cool Santa stuff!



It's good to be a man who knows #TheMan pic.twitter.com/bvP2vV5VO7 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 31, 2020

In the picture, Foley also poses with some Santa Claus ornaments from Lynch. One of them shows Saint Nick smiling on a television screen. Clearly, "The Man" wanted to help Foley have a special holiday. This exchange is the latest demonstration of the friendship between Lynch and Foley.

Becky Lynch became a mother in December 2020

After "The Man" relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka in May, Lynch announced that she and Seth Rollins were expecting their first child later in 2020. She has been absent from WWE programming since she delivered this news.

Lynch and Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux in early December, and the couple later announced the joyful news on their Instagram accounts.

Lynch and Rollins got engaged in August 2019. In the "WWE 365" documentary about Rollins, he stated that the pair started dating around January 2019. That same month, both stars won their respective WWE Royal Rumble Matches.