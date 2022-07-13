Mick Foley has signed a new deal with WWE

Mick Foley has signed a new legends contract with WWE.

The Hardcore Legend needs no introductions. He is one of the most iconic wrestlers of the Attitude Era and is a former world champion.

He recently posted a video on Twitter to announce him signing a new deal. This even caused the closing of his store on Prowrestlingtees.com, a popular website for wrestling merchandise outside WWE:

“Hello everyone, it's The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley and I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31. There is no heat or friction I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new legends agreement with WWE that does give them the exclusive on T shirts. In the meantime, the Socko Sale's still taking place in November, the four cheeses of Foley pizza's still available through Powerbomb Pizza. Please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31."

Foley went on to elaborate on his relationship with the popular wrestling merchandise website, and address his fans to close out:

"I love seeing them at appearances. I'm really grateful for the relationship that I've had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees and I appreciate all of you who understand, I understand that some of you won't understand, and that's okay too. In the meantime, hope all as well and have a nice day,” said Foley. (h/t Cultaholic.com)

Mick Foley recently commemorated the anniversary of one of his most iconic matches

Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history. 24 YEARS AGO TODAYWhat were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of @undertaker Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history.

Mick Foley recently posted a throwback picture on the 24th anniversary of King of the Ring 1998. The sight of him falling off the cage in his Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker is one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

The match, which is considered the gold-standard of brutality, had the iconic spot where Mick (as his alter ego Mankind) was thrown off the cell, and fell through the announcer's table. He was also Chokeslammed through the cage to the ring. The risks taken during the match and the injuries Foley wrestled through also means that we might never see such a spectacle in WWE ever again.

This match, along with many of his great performances throughout the years, ensures that Mick Foley is a rightful Hardcore Legend.

