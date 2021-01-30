Mick Foley speculates at major WWE Superstar's potential Royal Rumble return

WWE Legend Mick Foley recently shared a throwback photo of himself with Becky Lynch, and wished The Man a happy birthday.

While sending out the heartfelt message to his close friend and former WWE RAW Women's Champion on Twitter, Mick Foley speculated at a potential Royal Rumble return for Becky Lynch this weekend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of my dearest friends - @BeckyLynchWWE



Any chance #TheMan returns at #RoyalRumble ? pic.twitter.com/pIq4WyhS51 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2021

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE programming since May, after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, when she announced that she would be taking a break due to being pregnant with her first child with her fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Lynch and Rollins shared that their daughter Roux came into the world in early December, and Becky Lynch has even shown glimpses of her daughter on her Instagram page.

The 34th Royal Rumble event will take place in WWE's ThunderDome at Tropicana Field this Sunday. The event often sees huge surprises and returns, and nothing can be ruled out. Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are previous Royal Rumble winners, having both outlasted their rivals in the 2019 matches.

Mick Foley recently endorsed an NXT Superstar to win the Women's Royal Rumble

Mick Foley still watches WWE's current product and often shares his thoughts and opinions of today's Superstars and storylines on his social media accounts. He has recently heaped praise on SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair and also made the case for an NXT Superstar to be the next women's Royal Rumble winner.

On his Facebook page, Mick Foley shared an essay that he had penned, explaining why he feels that former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley should be the next women's Royal Rumble winner.

It has recently been reported that Rhea Ripley is on her way to WWE's main roster, so she could in fact have a big showing in this year's Royal Rumble, perhaps setting up her spot on either RAW or SmackDown.