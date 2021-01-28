Reports: Recently scrapped plans for Rhea Ripley's main roster move

Former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been on a roll in WWE for the last few years. She has been impressing everyone with her in-ring skills as well as character work. Rhea Ripley looks ready to be a full-time member of WWE's main roster, and that was reportedly supposed to happen a few weeks ago.

On the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that there were plans for Rhea Ripley to move to the main roster a couple of weeks ago. However, WWE put it off for a couple more weeks, which means that Rhea Ripley might be joining the main roster very soon.

“Rhea Ripley is on the main roster. She was gonna debut a couple of weeks ago but they put it off for a couple of weeks. A couple of weeks is now.”

Winners are not people who never fail, but people who never quit. pic.twitter.com/NllmftoIsl — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 28, 2020

Previous reports on Rhea Ripley being done with NXT

Earlier this month, it was reported by PWInsider that Rhea Ripley's loss to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT New Year's Evil was planned to be her final appearance on NXT, and she was set to join the main roster following that match.

"The current belief is that last night's New Year's Evil broadcast was planned to be the final NXT appearances for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and they each will be shifted to the main roster. While things can always change based on the whims of Vince McMahon, Priest's loss to Karrion Kross and Rhea's loss to Raquel Gonzalez were devised with the idea those were the end of the NXT chapters of their career."

Rhea Ripley is well-known to the main roster audience as she had a massive feud against Charlotte Flair on the Road to WrestleMania 36 last year, during which she made multiple appearances on Monday Night RAW.

There have been speculations among the WWE Universe that Rhea Ripley could appear in the Women's Royal Rumble match at this Sunday's pay-per-view.