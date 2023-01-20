Mick Foley travels 290 miles to meet former United States Champion

Mick Foley recently shared a picture with former United States Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk after traveling 290 miles to meet him.

Foley and Funk are two of the most revered wrestling legends in the business. Both have wrestled with each other on countless occasions and have teamed up as well.

Mick Foley makes it a point to meet his mentor whenever he can. He recently learned that Funk was about 290 miles away and decided to visit the WWE Hall of Famer. He shared a picture on Instagram as well.

Check out an excerpt from his post below:

"I told my mentor and idol Terry Funk, that anytime I was within 400 miles of Amarillo, I was going to take that trip to see him. So, with Amarillo being a mere 290 miles from Albuquerque, the decision was a no-brainer. I had a great time catching up with @thedirtyfunker, and spending time with his daughter, Stacey - along with Dick Murdoch’s son and daughter."

Mick Foley and Terry Funk worked together in several promotions, including WWE

Back during the Attitude Era, Foley and Terry Funk formed a tag team on WWE TV. The duo defeated The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 14 to win their only WWE Tag Team title.

During a recent episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that Funk would be his #1 pick for his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. Check out his comments below:

“He’s number one. The reason being is that he made it so easy to suspend disbelief, and this is not a knock on the other guys who are either on my top 10 or on my Mount Rushmore, but he was, to me, he was the guy who could go in and make people look good, made other people, he brought a sense of believability to the matches and the promos, and he could have a good match in different styles with just about anybody.”

Mick Foley is one of the most respected individuals in pro wrestling. It was quite a heartfelt gesture on his part to travel such a long distance to meet his idol.

Do share your reactions to Foley's wholesome picture with Terry Funk!

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes