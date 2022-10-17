Mick Foley was "visibly upset" after WWE role failed to work out, Hall of Famer says

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has recalled how Mick Foley disliked the way that Vince McMahon handled commentators.

Foley was a member of the SmackDown broadcast team between April 2008 and August 2008. McMahon, WWE's Chairman at the time, used to give commentators instructions via a headset during shows.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash explained how the 77-year-old's approach infuriated Foley:

"Mick Foley went over this a thousand times. Mick was visibly upset about it, to the point where he didn't let it sit. He was like, 'No, man, this ain't working for me.'"

Foley was written off WWE television after Edge attacked him on the August 1, 2008, episode of SmackDown. A month later, the wrestling legend joined IMPACT/TNA after his WWE contract expired.

Mick Foley opened up about his WWE commentary experience

Foley has made no secret that he did not want to hear instructions from McMahon while he provided color commentary.

In September, the three-time WWE Champion spoke on his Foley Is Pod podcast about his "meaningless" announcing experience:

"You give all of yourself whether it's in a relationship or an announcing job and you get spurned," Foley said. "That's really much more painful than if you don't present the best side of yourself (…) One of the producers said, 'How's it going?' I said, 'This is the least important thing I have ever done in my life.' It just really felt meaningless." (H/T POST Wrestling)

WWE's broadcast teams recently underwent several changes. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves now call the action on RAW, while Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are the commentary team on SmackDown. Booker T is the new NXT color commentator alongside lead announcer Vic Joseph.

