"I hope he is the guy" - Mick Foley reveals who he wants to see win the WWE Universal Championship

Mick Foley is a legend in WWE and has long has been a loud voice backstage helping future WWE Superstars. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his input on the triple threat match between Edge, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Foley wants Edge to walk out of WrestleMania as the WWE Universal Champion. Edge and Mick Foley have some history between them. In 2006, they were involved in a feud that culminated in a hardcore match at WrestleMania 22 that fans remember to this day as the highlight of that event.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley shared his thoughts on this year's WrestleMania. When asked if he thought that Edge would win the match, Foley had the following to say:

"I hope so. I hope so. [Edge] worked really hard for it. He came up big in his return against Randy Orton. They had that phenomenal match. Went 48 minutes. Told an amazing story but Edge was injured. This is really his first match with consequences since then so that has to be a question mark but his training and his thought process, the dedication that he's put into his return is incredible. I hope he is the guy."

Daniel Bryan had that amazing moment years ago at New Orleans. I was there, I was part of the aftermath calling the pre and post Mania action. That was incredible. I would love to see Edge get that moment and I think everyone on hand in Tampa would as well."

Edge is going into the match at WrestleMania strong after winning the Royal Rumble. Indeed, odds might be in the favor of the Rated R Superstar come next Sunday at WrestleMania.

This will be Edge's first title match since his retirement from WWE in 2011

Edge had to retire in 2011 because of a severe neck injury. He had to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship that he was holding at the time as a result.

Now that he has returned to WWE, Edge has earned his way back to the top after winning the Royal Rumble. He now looks to reclaim a version of the world title, something that he never lost. The Ultimate Opportunist has shown that he will do anything to win the Universal Championship.

Do you think Edge will walk out of WrestleMania 37 as the new WWE Universal Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.