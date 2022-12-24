Mick Foley wishes former WWE star was still on TV

Mick Foley recently provided his thoughts on the memorable WWE moment he shared with Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

On the December 24, 2012, episode of RAW, Del Rio's car accidentally crashed into Santa Claus (played by Foley) during his ring entrance. Rodriguez, Del Rio's former personal ring announcer, was almost reduced to tears after witnessing the collision.

The latest episode of FOLEY is POD revolved around Foley's Christmas memories. Discussing his WWE appearance as Santa Claus, the Hall of Famer had high praise for Rodriguez:

"I shouldn't have hit Ricardo with the bag of toys [later in the night]," Foley said. "I put the stocking on Del Rio, but I wish I'd hugged Ricardo because he was so nervous [in character]. He did nothing wrong, the little fellow. Oh man, I miss Ricardo on TV as well, played that pivotal role." [42:34 – 42:55]

The night ended with John Cena defeating Del Rio in the main event. As Foley referenced, he helped Cena out by clubbing Rodriguez over the head with a sack of toys. He also locked in the Mandible Claw on Del Rio, seconds before Cena hit the Mexican with an Attitude Adjustment to secure the win.

How Mick Foley felt about the Santa Claus segment

An inconsolable Rodriguez tried to seek answers from Del Rio after Mick Foley's Santa Claus character was knocked to the ground.

Foley thought both WWE stars reacted well to the car accident, but he was particularly impressed with Rodriguez:

"Del Rio gets out and he's concerned, which is a good way to sell it. I think originally they wanted him only concerned about his bumper. And then what Ricardo Rodriguez does is a thing of beauty. He is just forlorn. He is so devastated that Santa has taken this hit. He's almost throwing up." [40:08 – 40:27]

Rodriguez and Del Rio last appeared in WWE in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Earlier this year, Rodriguez told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about his time working for former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Do you agree with Mick Foley? Would you like to see Ricardo Rodriguez back on television? Let us know in the comments section below.

