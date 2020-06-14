Mick Foley on if WWE has set up Randy Orton and Edge to fail

Mick Foley is a multi-time WWE Champion and a certified legend in the company. The man who revolutionized 'hardcore' wrestling recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of Talksport and touched upon multiple topics including Drew McIntyre's time as Champion, Nia Jax and the upcoming Edge vs Randy Orton match at Backlash.

On being asked if he believes WWE have set up Edge and Orton to fail by dubbing their match 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,' Mick Foley commented that wrestling matches are subjective, so what is good for one may not be good for some other.

I’m not a mathematician and I probably should have jotted down some numbers just to have a rough outline, so I’m not sure how many matches there have been – ever. Has to be in the hundreds of thousands if not approaching a million or more because wrestling is really a global sport or enterprise.

So I’m not sure if it’s possible to go out there and do it, but the other issue is that matches are subjective. What’s a great match to somebody might be an average match to somebody else.

Mick Foley has been in his fair share of great wrestling matches including his HIAC match against The Undertaker, his WrestleMania match against Edge and his battles with Triple H over the years.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy, Mick Foley also said that he had no idea that this tagline was actually Vince McMahon's idea. Further stating that he felt Edge and Randy Orton being perfectionists wanted to have the greatest wrestling match ever.

Mick Foley also spoke about how Shawn Michaels handled such pressure in his career:

You can put a tremendous amount of pressure on yourself like people do at WrestleMania. Shawn Michaels, I think by coining himself Mr. WrestleMania, took everyone’s game up a little bit because everybody wanted to live up to the standards Shawn Michaels had set for himself for WrestleMania.

Edge and Orton will take on each other at Backlash and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the 'greatest wrestling match ever.'