Mickie James continues to push for former WWE Superstar to come out of retirement

Current Impact Wrestling star Mickie James is urging fellow former WWE Superstar Gail Kim to come out of retirement for one more match.

James and Kim made their names in WWE but are considered Impact Wrestling legends for all the things they have done for the Knockouts division. James made her third return to the company in 2021 after getting released by WWE as part of the COVID pandemic budget cuts.

Meanwhile, Kim retired from professional wrestling in 2019, three years after becoming the first female inductee in the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. With Impact Wrestling set to celebrate its 1,000th episode in September, fans are calling for Kim to have one more match.

The 46-year-old legend is open to the idea and asked Twitter who she should face.

James quickly answered and volunteered as Kim's opponent.

Mickie James vs. Gail Kim is certainly a great way to celebrate Impact Wrestling's 1,000th episode. They are two of the greatest Knockouts in the company's history. James has a few more months to regain her full health as she continues to recover from a rib injury and a slightly torn shoulder.

Mickie James once appeared on WWE as Impact Knockouts World Champion

Mickie James was one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. It was even more surprising to see James with the Impact Knockouts World Championship on her waist. She also entered the match using her Impact theme, Hardcore Country.

James lasted around 12 minutes in the match, eliminating fellow legend Michelle McCool. She was eliminated by another women's wrestling legend, Lita. Her historic appearance last year meant that her controversial 'trash bag' release in 2021 was out of the window.

James has had great runs in both WWE and Impact Wrestling. She's a five-time Women's Champion and one-time Divas Champion in WWE. She's also a five-time Impact Knockouts World Champion.

Would you like to see Mickie James and Gail Kim face each other one last time? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes