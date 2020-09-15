Mickie James discusses her Women's Title match against Asuka on "In Your Face" RAW

Legendary WWE Superstar Mickie James has discussed her thoughts on her huge upcoming RAW Women's Championship match against current RAW Women's Champion Asuka on "In Your Face" RAW.

During a recent interview with Daily DDT, the future WWE Hall of Famer admitted that she could not have imagined being in such a position on RAW when she originally left the WWE back in 2010:

“I’m shocked and I’m grateful, not that I didn’t hope or pray for this moment, but there was a moment where I thought, ‘You know what, I just don’t think it’s in the cards for me.’ Then I was able to come back to WWE and remind everyone who Mickie James is to some sort of level, but I’ve been gone for a year and a half with this year and rehabbing and everything else. Honestly, I can’t believe it.”

The biggest match of Mickie James' career on "In Your Face" RAW?

Continuing to discuss her RAW Women's Championship match with Asuka on RAW this week, James noted that this match against The Empress of Tomorrow is most likely the biggest match of her career since she returned to the WWE back in 2016:

“Since coming back, this will probably be the most important match of my career, I’ve been blessed. I’ve been able to do stuff at WrestleMania and be able to do those things, but for me, ever since I walked back in that door, I wanted to win the women’s championship one more time. At least one more time and I think this is my opportunity to not only remind everyone who Mickie James is but also why I am who am I am and do some of the things that I’ve done and wrestle and beat some of the greatest women’s champions of all-time. Asuka’s no different. I feel like the difference is, this time I know she can be beaten, so I have that in my hat and I’ve had the chance to study her a whole lot more because I’ve been able to watch her grow since then."

“I’ve been so blessed to come back and I feel like I’ve been very humble on this journey and just very excited for every opportunity because I’ve been able to wrestle some really amazing girls, but I haven’t had a chance to really come back and shine on my own,” she continued. “I think Monday is going to be a test for me and it’s going to be an amazing moment no matter what happens. I’ve been looking forward to this and I’m so excited about it. During this last year and a half being off, working hard and being focused, this is the only thing that’s been on my mind that ‘I got to come back and I got to go for gold. That’s all I can do. I’ve got to stay focused.’"

Who do you think will leave "In Your Face" RAW as the RAW Women's Champion?