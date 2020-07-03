Mickie James explains why she hasn't wrestled in WWE even though she has been medically cleared

The former Women's Champion tore her ACL during a live event last year.

Mickie James has been on a hiatus from the WWE for over a year.

Mickie James had a torn ACL

Mickie James has had a rich history in the Pro-Wrestling world. The WWE Superstar has wrestled in promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, GFW and many independent wrestling promotions. James was last seen in a WWE ring last year in July. During her match at a live event, the former Women's Champion tore her ACL and underwent surgery, and she was expected to return in seven to nine months.

Mickie James is medically cleared to compete in WWE

Following her injury, Mickie James' timeline allowed her to return somewhere around WrestleMania 36. But that didn't happen. Mickie James was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's show and revealed that she was medically cleared to compete, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered her plans of a return.

“The doc had already cleared me, so I was literally just getting that last two weeks to get cleared to come back to in-ring action and everything got shut down. So, I went home and I just haven’t been back since. There’s no need to take that risk of going there if I’m not doing anything. I would rather bide my time and wait for the perfect opportunity.”(h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

Mickie James also went on to share what her plans were once she returned to the WWE.

“I’m going to go in and take all the championships,” she said. “I’m going to be my own tag team partner and I’m going to go in there and take those championships first, and then I’m going to take both of the women’s championships at the same time.” (h/t Wresttlingnews.co)

Mickie James has played a crucial role in elevating the status of women wrestling in the WWE. She has been a part of many major feuds, and her matches against Trish Stratus for the Women's Championship are some of the greatest women's wrestling matches the promotion has seen. In the WWE, Mickie James has held the Women's Championship six times.

Mickie James revived her rivalry with Trish Stratus and Lita for the WWE Evolution PPV when she tagged with Alicia Fox at the event.