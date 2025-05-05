Mickie James' frustrated comment prompts WWE Hall of Famer's reaction: "It ain't gotta be like that" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Mickie James recently made headlines with a comment she made to a young talent on the LFG show. This has prompted a reaction from Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who believes Mickie is absolutely right in her words.

When assessing a prospect, Zena Sterling, on the LFG show, Mickie James was not pleased with how Zena's gear was on the revealing side. She later confronted Zena and commented on how things have evolved in the wrestling business since the Divas Era, when provocative attire was the norm. She also directed the young prospect to focus on wrestling more than revealing gear.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on the comment and stated:

"She is absolutely right. Any woman should not have to dress in a provocative way just to try to get a job. Okay. But Mickie knows better than anybody. And you know she's been there, she's been in that spot before. So what she is trying to do is to educate her and let her know you don't have to do it. It ain't gotta be like that. Dress nice, come on out, and just do what we want you to do. Do your job. " [1:42 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

What exactly did WWE legend Mickie James say?

Mickie James' comment on the LFG show was certainly backed up by experience and put forth in a very straightforward manner.

Addressing Zena Sterling, Mickie made it clear that she, along with many other names from the Divas Era, battled the norm to help wrestling evolve for women. She stated:

"Can I talk to you about your gear? I lived during the diva era, and we fought very, very hard to not have to wrestle in lingerie anymore. Since I'm a female, I can speak on this. It's very frustrating when women go out there and wrestle, and all I see is their a**. And I can't look past it. It's all I see. It's very distracting. So you want to be taken serious as a wrestler, but you're wrestling in pretty much jazzed up lingerie. And that's my opinion. And that's coming from someone who's had to wrestle on TV a lot."

It remains to be seen whether Mickie's words will elicit reactions from other WWE veterans as well down the line.

