Nick Aldis speaks his mind on his wife Mickie James' WWE exit 

Mickie James is one of the most celebrated WWE stars in history. She is a multi-time Women's Champion as well as a former Divas Champion. Therefore, the wrestling world was stunned when she was released in mid-April.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was the special guest on the It's Our House podcast, where he spoke about his wife's departure from the company. Special thanks to Chris for the quote.

Nick Aldis said that releases were a part of the WWE machine, where you accept the ups and the downs.

"That's just part of the game, you know if you're gonna go to WWE you just need to be prepared for the good and the bad. Right, it's like, you kind of jump on the roller coaster and hold on for dear life, it's just sort of like that, that's the big time, you know what I mean - everyone knows it now, it shouldn't come as any sort of major shock," said Aldis.

Nick Aldis on what's next for Mickie James

Nick Aldis is optimistic about the future and what Mickie James can do outside the WWE system. He did not hold back when it came to how poorly he thought she was used.

"I don't certainly I don't want to speak on her behalf, but I think the frustration was more from how poorly used she was and I think most people kind of know who was responsible for that," Aldis added. "And it's just like, that's sad. So that was like, nobody wins. They don't really think about the fans, but at the same time, right away I got excited about the idea of her being able to be herself again and started thinking about potential matchups that we can help promote in our own way, on our own time and give it the stage it deserves."

Whichever company signs Mickie James in the near future will have a gem on their hands. Apart from raising the bar of the women's division inside the ring, she would also be a great backstage presence for up-and-coming stars.

