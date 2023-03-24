Mickie James pulled from IMPACT Sacrifice; future of Knockouts World Championship hangs in the balance

Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James was set to defend her title at tonight’s Sacrifice event in Canada. However, an injury has forced the champion to pull out of the show.

James was scheduled to take on Jordynne Grace in what was expected to be a top-match contender. Hours before the show, IMPACT’s Twitter handle broke the news that Mickie James would not be able to defend her title due to an undisclosed injury.

The message further stated that the future of the Knockouts World Title would be addressed at the upcoming IMPACT show.

"Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice."

James also took to Twitter to announce her inability to compete at the event. She regretted that she would not be able to perform at the show.

However, the former WWE Superstar clarified that she will address her injury and the future of her title on the show.

"Injury’s happen, frustrated, but I’ll be fine. I certainly didn’t come all this way, to a #Soldout house, to not see my #HardcoreCanada LIVE! I will be at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Sacrifice & I will address my injury & the future of the Knockouts 🌎 Championship then. Thank you. ♥️"

Mickie James won the IMPACT Knockouts Women’s Championship at Hard to Kill 2023

Mickie James won the Knockouts Women’s Championship from the woman she was set to compete against at Sacrifice. James and Grace competed at Hard to Kill 2023 in a Title vs. Career Match.

After a hard-fought contest, James pinned Jordynne Grace to win the title and save her career. She has held the title for over two months now and successfully defended it against Masha Slamovich and Gisele Shaw.

Unfortunately, Mickie has suffered an injury so close to her big title defense against Grace. Hopefully, she will make a quick recovery and return to win the title for the sixth time in her career.

We at Sportskeeda wish Mickie James a speedy recovery.

