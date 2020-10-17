Mickie James react to not being assigned a brand in the WWE Draft 2020

Mickie James is a superstar who was surprisingly not drafted. She was out of action for a short while after revealing that she had suffered a broken nose. Her last two matches were against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship and Zelina Vega in a #1 contender's match.

The rematch against Asuka saw a rather botched finish, but Mickie James would return to compete a week later. After the WWE Draft, it was revealed that she was one of the few superstars who weren't assigned to any brand.

There were rumors about Mickie James staying put on RAW and she responded to those directly, seemingly calling WWE out in character:

It’s Friday. Who’s to say really @wwe Some might say it’s like being the only 1 not picked for dodgeball (I have lil legs I get it) or shall I say it’s all about the ratings... the possibilities @USA_Network or @WWEonFOX #LastAgentStanding #HoldingOutForThePaper#ShowMeTheMoney https://t.co/EVD1kAW5cB — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 16, 2020

Would RAW or SmackDown be more suitable for Mickie James?

While RAW would be a better option for Mickie James, she hasn't been utilized to the best of her abilities. It's normal for older superstars and legends to help put over younger talent, but it's been close to 4 years now since Mickie James made her return. Over a year was spent on the sidelines with a major injury after surgery and luckily, the nose injury isn't as bad.

When Mickie James re-entered the mix in WWE in early 2017 as the "Luchadora", she was assigned to SmackDown and stayed there briefly before moving to RAW. As of now, SmackDown might just be a better spot for her given the roster.

However, if WWE intentionally opted to ignore her during the Draft, it might just mean that she is staying on RAW. Hopefully, she gets a better push and is utilized to help put over superstars with a more long-term objective. By that, we mean getting pushed herself so that when someone else beats her, it feels more legitimate.

Mickie James has seemingly been getting the Dudley Boyz treatment from 2015-16 where all they did was lose to younger superstars. While they didn't complain about it, there was undoubtedly better use for such big names. The same applies to Mickie James.