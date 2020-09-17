Mickie James reacts to her controversial loss to Asuka on RAW this week

This week on Monday Night RAW, Mickie James challenged the RAW Women's Champion Asuka for her title. James earned this opportunity by beating Natalya a week prior. Fans were looking forward to the bout between Mickie James and Asuka on RAW, which had all the ingredients for a great match.

Unfortunately, the ending of their match on RAW was very controversial and awkward, leaving the fans confused as to what happened. While Asuka had Mickie James in the Asuka Lock, the referee abruptly called off the match, stating that James could not continue further. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley then tweeted Mickie James sustained a shoulder injury during the match, which might have led to the referee taking the call to finish the contest early.

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match - which would explain the quick ending to the match.



If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery...and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

But later, Bryan Alvarez tweeted that Mickie James hasn't sustained any injury and is fine, stating that the referee messed up the ending.

Mickie James reacts to the ending of her match against Asuka

Mickie James appeared on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, where she reacted to her controversial loss to Asuka on RAW. She stated that she would've become the champion if the referee had not stopped the match.

"I'm heartbroken. I can't even watch it, I'm so devastated. I pinned her. I just don't understand it."

Mickie James then praised Asuka, stating that she thinks that the RAW Women's Champion would go down as one of the greatest female competitors of all time.

"I rate Asuka up there with the best, and I've always said that. She will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest female competitors of all time. It's not just because of her in-ring ability. It's her mystique character and the way she presents herself. Asuka is everything that she says she is. I find her to be very empowering and very timeless. She's definitely up there with the rest of them." (h/t WrestlingInc)

It is to be seen whether WWE continues this angle on Monday Night RAW next week and gives Mickie James yet another opportunity at the title.