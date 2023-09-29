Mickie James reacts to Jade Cargill's decision to leave AEW for WWE

Jade Cargill's WWE signing is getting a lot of traction, and understandably so, as she was one of AEW's top names with a lengthy undefeated streak to boast of. Mickie James, however, believes Cargill joining WWE was a "natural transition" that is best for her career.

Jade Cargill became a premier talent in AEW as the company's dominating TBS Champion for over 500 days before losing it to Kris Statlander. She recently confirmed her move to WWE and, as things stand, is preparing for her debut at the Performance Center.

Mickie James, who spent many years in WWE and won five women's titles during her tenure, was thrilled to see what the future had in store for Cargill. James was a fan of Cargill's work and noted that she was tailor-made for WWE due to her incredible look and television presence.

Mickie had the following to say about Cargill on Busted Open:

"I'm excited for her; I really like Jade," James revealed. "I felt like it was a no-brainer that they were going to sign her because she looks like a star, and she already has a television presence, so the fans are already familiar with her. Everyone has been wondering what the next step was, and I feel like this is a natural transition." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Mickie James feels Jade Cargill will do something that no one expects her to do in WWE

Thus far, WWE has done everything to present Jade Cargill as an absolute superstar. Reports also suggest she could skip a trip down in NXT to debut straight on the main roster, which would not be a bad idea considering her TV experience in AEW.

However, Mickie James believed that Cargill would want to "get those reps in" at NXT and ensure she has a strong foundation before moving to RAW and SmackDown. She might have excelled in All Elite Wrestling, but working the 'WWE style' can be a different challenge, especially for a talent expected to get a monster push.

James explained that there are many things to consider when dealing with a name like Jade Cargill, and you can read more about her comments right here.