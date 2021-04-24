Mickie James reacts to Stephanie McMahon's apology after trash bag incident

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James has penned a response to Stephanie McMahon's public apology following the trash bag incident.

James recently posted a tweet revealing that WWE sent her belongings in a trash bag after her release from the company.

The tweet led to massive outrage from fans and wrestling personalities who slammed WWE for mistreating a legend like James. The company immediately took measures to make things right with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon issuing public apologies.

The Game took to Twitter to announce that the person behind the incident had been fired by WWE.

"Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE," said Triple H in his tweet.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon apologized to Mickie James for the embarrassing treatment she received after being released by the company.

James has now reacted to Stephanie's message and thanked her for the same. The former Women's Champion also took a shot at WWE by stating that the entire fiasco was symbolic of how she was presented on TV for the past three years or so.

"Thank you Stephanie. I appreciate that as I am equally embarrassed. I know this wasn’t a malicious act. However it did feel very symbolic to how I was presented in the last 3 years," said Mickie James.

Mickie James didn't do much of a note on WWE TV over the past three years

Mickie James is regarded by many as one of the greatest female superstars to ever grace a WWE ring. She won her first Women's title a few months after making her debut on RAW.

James defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to win the belt at WrestleMania 22 in 2006.

Mickie's final WWE run wasn't great. She wasn't featured much on WWE TV and was mostly used to put over other superstars.

James is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. However, her response to Stephanie's tweet shows that she didn't enjoy her last run in the company.