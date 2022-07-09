"No wonder I never got that raise" - 5-time WWE Women's Champion seemingly reacts to reports of Vince McMahon paying $12 Million in hush money to four women

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James has seemingly reacted to reports of Vince McMahon paying $12 million in hush money to four women over 16 years.

In an article recently published by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon reportedly paid the amount to four different women affiliated with WWE. Last month, it was also reported that the 76-year-old had paid a former employee, with whom he allegedly had an affair, an amount of $3 million.

Taking to Twitter, James posted a GIF featuring herself and captioned it by writing the following:

"No wonder I never got that raise…"

Check out Mickie James' tweet below:

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames No wonder I never got that raise… 🤷🏻‍♀️ No wonder I never got that raise… 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/fN65ebfmTh

During the early stages of her career, James was a vital part of WWE's women's division. She was one of the biggest stars back in the Ruthless Aggression Era and captured the Women's Championship on five different occasions.

After a stint with TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), she returned to WWE in 2016 under the NXT brand. The 42-year-old competed at NXT TakeOver: Toronto the same year, unsuccessfully challenging Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship.

James was released from the company on April 15, 2021. However, she did make a surprising ''forbidden door'' appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

Vince McMahon stepped back as the CEO of WWE after reports of him allegedly having an affair with a former employee

After reports alleged Vince McMahon paid $3 million to a former WWE employee in hush money with whom he allegedly had an affair, he decided to step back as the Chairman and CEO of the company.

Following the initial report from the Wall Street Journal, an internal investigation was also launched against McMahon. In the meantime, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was appointed as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

Vince has made multiple on-screen appearances since the first report emerged. During John Cena's 20th anniversary celebration on RAW recently, McMahon introduced the multi-time world champion.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far