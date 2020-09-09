Mickie James recently took to Twitter and had a heartfelt message for her former on-screen associate, Alexa Bliss. James somehow stumbled upon a GIF posted by a fan three years ago, featuring both herself and Alexa going at it in the ring. She responded to the tweet and stated that she misses Alexa Bliss. Check out the tweet below:

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss aren't exactly strangers

In early 2017, Mickie James returned to WWE SmackDown and helped Alexa Bliss defeat Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. The alliance didn't last long though, and Mickie turned babyface in March by attacking Bliss with a Mick Kick.

Around a year later, the duo reformed their alliance. Mickie James is regarded as one of the most successful WWE female Superstars of all time. She made her way to WWE back in 2003, and was promoted to the main roster a couple of years later. She feuded with Trish Stratus on the road to WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Mickie James went on to defeat Trish at The Show of Shows to win the Women's title.

Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, has done quite well for herself in WWE as well. She is a 5-time Women's Champion and has held the Women's Tag Team titles on two occasions as well.