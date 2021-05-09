Mickie James reveals details of a scrapped feud with another released WWE Superstar

Mickie James appeared on one of the latest episodes of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she discussed a couple of topics, including her release. During their conversation, she disclosed that WWE had scrapped plans for a feud between her and Chelsea Green.

Mickie James was one of many WWE Superstars recently released from the company in April this year. The former WWE Women's Champion was let go along with the likes of Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Samoa Joe.

During the interview, Mickie James revealed that she was supposed to feud with Chelsea Green upon her return from injury. However, after shooting all the necessary footage and wrestling a few matches, the rivalry was never approved.

The two started going back and forth on Twitter to salvage a story which seemed to involve Chelsea Green being obsessed with Mickie James.

"That would’ve been fun. We started actually doing that on Twitter after the fact. I really didn’t think it was going to happen at that point because they had already pulled it. Because we shot the stuff and everything for it and for whatever reason it just never got approved prior to us even going out there and having the match." said Mickie James (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Not gonna lie. Kinda having #ChelChel withdrawals.... sshhhh don’t tell her. It might get weird. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 26, 2021

This would have been a fascinating storyline, especially considering the similarities it shares with Mickie James' feud with Trish Stratus back in 2006.

Mickie James recently opened up about the "trash bag" incident

Mickie James was recently involved in one of the most controversial incidents surrounding WWE. The former Champion had her belongings returned to her after her release in a trash bag.

The incident caused a lot of outrage, and James opened up about it on Oral Sessions, stating that she felt the actions were not "malicious" in nature, but rather "thoughtless". You can read more about what she had to say here.

The act itself was extremely disrespectful towards Mickie James. The person responsible was fired, and WWE apologized profusely for the incident.

What were your thoughts on the whole controversy?