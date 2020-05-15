Asuka became the new WWE RAW Women's Champion after Becky Lynch relinquished the title

Veteran WWE Superstar Mickie James took a dig at Asuka for being crowned the RAW Women's Champion, claiming that she has never been 'handed' anything in WWE before. She went on to say that she will be glad to take the Championship away from Asuka.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch walked out with Asuka's Money in the Bank briefcase, which the Empress of Tomorrow had won the previous night. Lynch announced that the Money in the Bank Ladder Match was not for the briefcase and was, in fact, for the RAW Women's Championship.

During the segment, Becky announced that she was pregnant and hence relinquished her title after a history-making run.

Thus, Asuka won the Championship without having to cash in her Money in the Bank contract or getting in the ring. This clearly did not go down too well with Mickie James, who called out the Empress of Tomorrow on Twitter.

Come to think of it @WWEAsuka I’ve NEVER been handed anything in @WWE before, especially a 🏆#WWE Championship... EVER! 🍀 😈 I’d be happy to come OVER & rightfully TAKE it from you. This time you wouldn’t be so lucky. I got your beat, raise you a sweet solo, now let’s duet!😜💋 https://t.co/HG9b09uRjc — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 14, 2020

Asuka's rise in 2020

If there is one WWE Superstar who has made the most of the empty-arena shows in the last couple of months, it is Asuka. The Japanese star has been at her entertaining best in the recent past, be it her bizarre promos, peculiar antics in the ring or even dancing on the commentary table.

Even though Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania, it clearly did not derail the momentum of the Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka would go on to feature in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and ended up winning the briefcase.

Asuka has been a victim of inconsistent booking since her undefeated streak came to an end at WrestleMania 35 but it looks like WWE has put their faith in the Japanese Superstar to take over the reins from Becky Lynch.