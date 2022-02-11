"Does she want it? And does she need it?" – Mickie James on Gail Kim potentially returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Mickie James opened up about former WWE Superstar Gail Kim's potential return to the company.

The current IMPACT Knockout World Champion walked through the forbidden door at Royal Rumble with her title around her waist. It left fans wondering if there's a chance that another non-WWE wrestler could appear in the company.

In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mickie James shared her thoughts on Gail Kim possibly returning to WWE, saying she doesn't need it, but can do it if she wants to:

"I feel like if she wants it, sure, there is [a chance of her returning to WWE]. I feel like Gail is very happy where she's at right now. She's very content. I'm sure that it's feasible if she wanted it. But does she want it? And does she need it? She doesn't need it. She's doing so many great things with IMPACT right now. Not only was she pretty much the cat—her and [Awesome] Kong were the catalyst of, like, I was there in IMPACT prior to the 'Kockouts' division."

"That story alone, her and Kong, really put the Knockouts division on the map, in the sense as a viable...they were doing women's wrestling right from day one. Even in the matches that we had prior, but, they've always done that and for her to now be leading up the Knockouts division and kind of be heading that charge up, and so she's like cherry picking what women and the matches and how they're going on television so everything that you see the women do on television has her thumbprint on there. So you think about that, like that's incredible, and I think she's very happy with that because now she doesn't have to worry about like the stress of getting ready for the match and your own booking and all of these other things." (24:38-26:07)

Mickie James says Gail Kim is happy with the way her wrestling career ended

Gail Kim is currently an executive at IMPACT Wrestling. She previously worked in the promotion as an in-ring performer. She has held the Knockouts Championship seven times.

Mickie James added that Gail Kim is satisfied with how her in-ring career ended, but she could go back to WWE if it's something she wanted to do:

"She is really taking on this role of making sure that these talents shine, because she's very happy how her career ended and that she was able to have her bow at the end of the moment and to go out in a classy and bow out gracefully sort of way and to be able to transition into this leadership role that was very suited for a Gail Kim. Like she's so good at that kind of stuff and she's so smart and she thinks about like a lot of the little things and you can see that the Knockouts division is thriving and it keeps excelling because of it. So if she wanted that, I'm sure she could have it, but I don't know that she needs it or wants it because I think that she's going to continue to make her mark on the industry behind the scenes and probably even on camera in different aspects for as long as she wants to." (26:07-27:08)

Gail Kim was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame in 2016. Mickie James is arguably a future WWE Hall of Famer as she's regarded as one of the greatest female stars in the history of the business.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions.

