Mickie James teases WWE return with interesting new partner

The WWE Universe regularly calls for comebacks by various legends and veterans. Mickie James is a member of this elite group of former champions, and in recent years, she has given the people what they want with the occasional appearance. Now Mickie is calling on the fans, and making an interesting return tease.

Fallon Henley is the current, and second-ever, NXT Women's North American Champion. A member of the heel faction Fatal Influence, Henley fueled rumors this week after appearing with Mickie in backstage photos from the Performance Center. James herself raised speculation on a return to World Wrestling Entertainment after visiting NXT. She is OVW's current Creative Director, Executive Producer, and Head of Female Talent.

James, who is married to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, took to Instagram today to share backstage photos with Henley. She called on the WWE Universe to name the duo, which could be for a potential tag team, perhaps for a full-fledged Fallon babyface turn. This was not Mickie's first trip to NXT in recent months, but it remains to be seen if she is in talks of any kind.

"Name this duo [cowboy hat face emoji x 2] [tumbler glass emoji] #captionthis #NXT #WWE #WWENXT," Mickie James wrote with the photos below.

Henley has not suggested a name as of this writing, but she did respond in the comments. The rising superstar praised Mickie as being "the best," and Mickie responded to it too.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment's NXT Vengeance Day is scheduled for Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated lineup:

Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans (if Evans is medically cleared to compete from his jaw injury)

NXT Women's North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat: Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley

NXT Championship Triple Threat: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

The 15th Vengeance Day will be the final NXT Premium Live Event until the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Stand & Deliver V is set to take place on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

