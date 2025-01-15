Popular female star backstage at WWE NXT, almost three years after her last WWE match

A former WWE star was spotted backstage at NXT during tonight's edition of the show. NXT star Lola Vice has shared a picture with Mickie James on her Instagram story.

It's been quite some time since Mickie James wrestled on WWE TV. Her last outing was at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE on January 29. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at #20 and was thrown out by Lita after spending about 12 minutes in the ring.

NXT star Lola Vice shared an Instagram story during tonight's episode of NXT in which she was seen hanging out backstage with Mickie James. There's no update on why James was backstage at WWE NXT.

Trending

Here's the picture:

Expand Tweet

Many fans consider James one of the greatest female stars in the business's history. In 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment released a list of the 50 greatest female stars in the company's history. James secured the #12 spot in the coveted list.

James' fans are intrigued by her appearance tonight on the Shawn Michaels-led brand, and many speculate that she might have one last run in store for them soon. At 45, James is still in incredible shape and seemingly won't mind having one final stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback