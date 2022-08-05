Mickie James threatens to throw former WWE Superstar off a boat

It appears that Mickie James isn't one to forgive and forget quickly.

James and her husband, Nick Aldis, have had their fair share of issues as of late with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green across both IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA.

Green recently defeated James in a match at IMPACT Wrestling, and Hardcore Country hasn't been seen since.

Mickie James was recently announced as the Guest Cruise Director for the upcoming Jericho Cruise. That same cruise will also feature Matt Cardona as a special guest. To which James threatened to throw Cardona off the boat somewhere near Bermuda. Tweeting out:

"I am. I'm throwing you off the boat somewhere near Bermuda. As the Guest Cruise Director I feel it's my duty."

Matt Cardona responds to Mickie James' threat on social media

The former WWE Superstar has never been one to back down from another wrestler on social media, and he didn't back down today either.

Cardona responded to James on social media by simply telling her that her threat wasn't very nice. Tweeting out:

"@MickieJames That's not very nice."

Matt Cardona has been sidelined from in-ring action with a torn bicep that he suffered back in early June at a Game Changer Wrestling event against Blake Christian.

In what appears to be positive news for him, Cardona got physical at Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view when he and Brian Myers interrupted the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu.

After the matchup, Cardona took a diamond cutter from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

What do you make of James' tweet? Do you really think she'd throw Matt Cardona off the Jericho Cruise? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

