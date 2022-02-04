Mickie James did not like this superstar getting eliminated in the Rumble early

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James did not like the fact that Melina was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match so early.

James entered the bout at the number 20 spot and lasted around 10 minutes, before she was eliminated by Lita. As far as Melina is concerned, she was the first woman to get eliminated from the match.

During the latest GAW TV episode, Mickie expressed her desire to work with Melina and was not happy that the former MNM member did not last long. She also pointed out that the crowd went bonkers on seeing Melina return to action after a decade.

“The people did exactly what we knew they were gonna do. They erupted, they were like, ‘Holy sh*t.’ It was so good to see her back. She hadn’t been in WWE in over a decade so, I think that was amazing and to see her get teared up and it was just — it was awesome.” - stated Mickie. (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Mickie James comments on her Rumble appearance

Mickie James opined that she managed to shatter one of the biggest glass ceilings in the world of wrestling.

She made an emphatic entry to the Royal Rumble match with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship around her waist.

Speaking to WWE correspondent Megan Morant, Mickie stated that she felt she did a great job, despite not being able to headline WrestleMania.

"Unbelievable. If you would have said to me that this moment [being in the Rumble] would be happening right now, I would've said you're insane. And here we are, we went out there and made history. Obviously I wanted to win. I had my sights set high becuase the winner goes on to WrestleMania and I wanted that moment. But just to go out there as WWE family, as Mickie James - the legend, also as Hardcore Country Mickie, something that the WWE Universe never saw and to represent IMPACT as the Knockouts World Champion, I thought I did a great job. I had a heck of a showing. I'm sorry guys, I didn't win, but in my heart the world won because we just broke down one of the biggest ceilings you've ever seen. And we did it for the ladies." [0:11-1:00] - stated Mickie.

