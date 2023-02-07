"Might even bring back the worst accent ever" - Triple H makes hilarious reference about bringing back an old concept ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made waves at WrestleMania 21 when he dressed up as William Wallace from the hit film Braveheart. Now The Game is ready to do it again for WrestleMania 39.

Triple H always brings out the big guns for the Showcase of the Immortals. His entrances display what WWE does best, big over-the-top entertainment. WrestleMania 21, in particular, leaned into that esthetic, as most of the talents mimicked Academy Award Winning films to promote the company's biggest event of the year.

When the official WWE Twitter account shared the memory of Triple H's turn as William Wallace, The Game responded and said that he might have to resurrect one of the worst accents he's ever put on. He also joked about Ric Flair's performance in the video.

"Just as fired up for #WrestleMania 39. Might even bring back the worst accent ever…FYI - @RicFlairNatrBoy went broadway with that donkey."

Triple H recently announced that Royal Rumble 2023 was the highest-grossing Rumble event of all time

The Game has been in charge of the company's creative since last July and has proven to be quite good at the job. Last weekend's Royal Rumble grossed $7.7 million just at the gate and did 20 million views across all social media platforms.

This continues WWE's hot streak. Last year the promotion recorded their highest revenue in history, with WrestleMania 38 being the highest-grossed Mania of all time. Since taking over as the Chief Content Officer, Triple H has been instrumental in helping the company reach new heights.

He recently took to Twitter to throw praise on his brainchild, NXT. The developmental brand held its Vengeance Day event this past Saturday, where Bron Breakker reigned supreme as NXT Champion over Grayson Waller.

Hunter last made an appearance on WWE television during the RAW XXX celebrations. He came out with D-Generation X and was confronted by Imperium, led by Gunther. With WrestleMania around the corner, it remains to be seen when he will make another appearance on screen.

Have you enjoyed The Game's reign as Creative Content Officer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes