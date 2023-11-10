"Might be the greatest match of all time" - Fans want Gunther to face 44-year-old former WWE Superstar in a blockbuster clash

Since capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has been unstoppable. Fans on social media have now expressed their interest in a dream match featuring The Ring General and Samoa Joe.

Joe is currently signed to AEW, and he is a former Ring of Honor World Television Champion, a title which he vacated on the recent edition of Dynamite. During his time in WWE, the 44-year-old held the NXT Championship as well as the United States Championship.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the idea of a potential clash between Gunther and Joe despite both men being signed to different promotions.

Expand Tweet

One Twitter user suggested that Gunther vs. Joe has the potential to be the greatest match of all time. Whereas another suggested that a match between the two heavy hitters would surely be in contention to be voted as Match of the Year.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since signing with AEW, Joe has been a force to be reckoned with. After vacating the ROH World Television Title, he has revealed his intentions of going after the AEW World Championship, currently held by MJF.

Throughout the years, the 44-year-old veteran has shared the ring with some of the greatest wrestlers of this generation, including Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, among other prominent names.

Gunther put The Miz on notice ahead of their match at WWE Survivor Series 2023

The Miz recently won a Fatal-4 Way Match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Gunther put The A-Lister on notice by claiming that he would make the latter realize that it is time for him to step away as a professional wrestler.

Gunther said:

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career, and maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now."

Expand Tweet

Gunther has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for over 500 days. He has successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and other top superstars.

Would you be interested in a match between Gunther and Samoa Joe? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here