AAW star Mike Bennett believes WWE has many wrestlers who could easily be in the main event (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) has shared his thoughts on why some performers in big promotions or on the independent circuit are not in the main event.

Bennett has been wrestling for over two decades, having performed for top promotions like WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. He has also had stellar runs on the independent scene. The 36-year-old star captured held the ROH Tag Team Championship twice with Matt Taven.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bennett stated how performers from WWE and various independent promotions possess incredible talent. He noted that these wrestlers could easily be future main event stars.

"There is about a million guys and girls in that company that are super talented that could easily be in the main event and they're just not and there's a lot of guys on the indies and in different companies, that could easily be in the main event, but they don't speak up for themselves or they're timid, or they're shy, or they don't know how to politic, or they say the wrong thing one day, and all the sudden they're blacklisted." (From 7:52 to 8:13)

Since making his return to IMPACT Wrestling in January of this year, Bennett has been thriving as a member of the faction 'Honor No More.' The stable includes the likes of Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven, Kenny King, Vincent, PCO, and Eddie Edwards.

Mike Bennett on top wrestlers getting the best spots

As somebody who is making waves in IMPACT as a top star, Bennett is aware of the ground reality of today's professional wrestling business.

During his conversation with Sportskeeda, Mike Bennett pondered whether or not the best wrestlers in each company are given the top spot that they deserve.

"I think in certain companies, the best wrestlers, get the best spots and I don't, I don't think in every company. I, it's it's really, It seems like, it's very black and white. But a lot of it is nuanced, a lot of it is like, even in companies like WWE or at Ring Of Honor, AEW, there's always gonna be certain guys, they don't have that personality to speak up and stand up for themselves." (From 6:55 to 7:16)

With Mike Bennett now showcasing his true potential as a high-level wrestler, it will be interesting to see if he captures a top championship in his new promotion.

